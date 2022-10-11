Metacourt Price Down 16.3% Over Last 7 Days (BLS)

Metacourt (BLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Metacourt token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Metacourt has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Metacourt has a total market cap of $52,380.97 and approximately $9,855.00 worth of Metacourt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Metacourt alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Metacourt

Metacourt’s launch date was September 30th, 2019. Metacourt’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,043,801 tokens. Metacourt’s official website is www.metacourt.gg. The official message board for Metacourt is metacourtgg.medium.com. Metacourt’s official Twitter account is @metacourtgg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metacourt

According to CryptoCompare, “Metacourt (BLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metacourt has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metacourt is 0.00025546 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metacourt.gg.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacourt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metacourt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metacourt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metacourt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metacourt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.