MetaBrands (MAGE) Price Hits $0.0248 on Exchanges

MetaBrands (MAGE) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, MetaBrands has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One MetaBrands token can currently be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. MetaBrands has a market capitalization of $99,930.34 and approximately $15,238.00 worth of MetaBrands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaBrands Token Profile

MetaBrands was first traded on December 15th, 2021. MetaBrands’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,036,628 tokens. MetaBrands’ official Twitter account is @metabrandsio and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaBrands’ official message board is metabrandsio.medium.com. The official website for MetaBrands is metabrands.io.

Buying and Selling MetaBrands

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaBrands (MAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetaBrands has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MetaBrands is 0.02521933 USD and is down -4.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $4,692.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://metabrands.io.”

