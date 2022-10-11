Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 3.9% Higher

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) was up 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 4,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 284,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Merus Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $894.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.52. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. The company had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $133,531.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $7,155,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,630,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth approximately $6,603,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Merus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Merus by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

