MeowSwap Trading 41.3% Higher This Week (MEOW)

MeowSwap (MEOW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One MeowSwap token can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. MeowSwap has a market cap of $36,622.30 and approximately $22,209.00 worth of MeowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MeowSwap has traded up 41.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034199 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeowSwap Profile

MeowSwap launched on December 16th, 2021. MeowSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,712,635 tokens. MeowSwap’s official Twitter account is @meow_swap?t=l4vg3wbbx8rwdpihhud7fg&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MeowSwap is meowswap.fi.

MeowSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MeowSwap (MEOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Cardano platform. MeowSwap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MeowSwap is 0.01350064 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://meowswap.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MeowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MeowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MeowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

