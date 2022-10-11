Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Up 5.8%

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.99. 633,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 17,779,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

MPW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

