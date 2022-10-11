MDA (TSE:MDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.81

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$6.81 and last traded at C$6.82, with a volume of 38916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MDA from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on MDA from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$811.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.00.

MDA ( TSE:MDA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$559.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$587.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MDA Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

