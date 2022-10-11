Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Has $11.87 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of Amphenol stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 12,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,481. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.17.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

