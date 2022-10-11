MBD Financials Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $80,748.79 (MBD)

MBD Financials (MBD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, MBD Financials has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. MBD Financials has a market cap of $80,748.79 and approximately $210,013.00 worth of MBD Financials was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MBD Financials token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MBD Financials alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034294 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About MBD Financials

MBD Financials was first traded on February 21st, 2022. MBD Financials’ total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,241,972,019 tokens. MBD Financials’ official website is mbdfinancials.com. MBD Financials’ official Twitter account is @mbdfinancials and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MBD Financials Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MBD Financials (MBD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MBD Financials has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MBD Financials is 0.00001902 USD and is down -40.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,655.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mbdfinancials.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MBD Financials directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MBD Financials should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MBD Financials using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MBD Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MBD Financials and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.