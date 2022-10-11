Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $56.20

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $56.28, with a volume of 11288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.68.

Maximus Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $308,215.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,193 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $184,778.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,337.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $308,215.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,554.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,854 shares of company stock worth $2,017,001. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 35,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Maximus by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,311 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Maximus by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 20,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

