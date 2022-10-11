Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of MA stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.82. 79,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,224,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.74.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.