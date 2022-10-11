Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Takes $254,000 Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 742,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after purchasing an additional 634,540 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,636,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 272,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 180,429 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 297,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 110,467 shares during the period.

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.56. 1,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,546. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.88.

Further Reading

