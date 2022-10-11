Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF comprises 1.3% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.31. 77,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,098. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.81 and a 52-week high of $56.58.

