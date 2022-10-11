Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMVM. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,205,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $552,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $933,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

XMVM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.45. 8,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,705. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $50.87.

