Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 3,515 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 2.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. 7,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,591. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

