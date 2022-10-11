Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,439 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 185.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,265. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $84.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $68.72.

