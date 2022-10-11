Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) PT Raised to €1.60 at Credit Suisse Group

Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRFGet Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €1.52 ($1.55) to €1.60 ($1.63) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of MPFRF stock remained flat at $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. Mapfre has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

