Manchester Financial Inc. Sells 326 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Manchester Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after buying an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,028,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.99. 81,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $107.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

