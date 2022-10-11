Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,810 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 15,747 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QCOM. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.59. The company had a trading volume of 334,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,176. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $112.92 and a 52-week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.