Manchester Financial Inc. Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $28.44. 353,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

