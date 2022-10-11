Manchester Financial Inc. Has $403,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Manchester Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

GLD stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

