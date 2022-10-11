Manchester Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 8,091 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.9% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 391,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 99,250 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 82.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 70,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 31,757 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Coterra Energy by 146.4% during the second quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 378,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 224,900 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 117,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.87.

NYSE CTRA traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.87. 160,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,355,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.15. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

