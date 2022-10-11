Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$104.00 and last traded at C$108.85, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Mainstreet Equity Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.29.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity ( TSE:MEQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.42 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$45.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.32 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

