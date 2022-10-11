Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $104.00

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$104.00 and last traded at C$108.85, with a volume of 1600 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.00.
Separately, ATB Capital increased their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$125.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
The firm has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$119.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$121.29.
About Mainstreet Equity
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
