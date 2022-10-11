Magnum Goldcorp (CVE:MGI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Magnum Goldcorp Inc. (CVE:MGI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 3000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Magnum Goldcorp Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.10 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00.

About Magnum Goldcorp

Magnum Goldcorp Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the LH gold property, which consists of 19 contiguous crown granted claims and 7 mineral claims located to the south of the village of Silverton, British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Magnum Capital Corp.

