MagicDOGE 24 Hour Volume Tops $38,569.00 (MAGICDOGE)

MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last seven days, MagicDOGE has traded flat against the US dollar. One MagicDOGE token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MagicDOGE has a market cap of $215,717.13 and $38,569.00 worth of MagicDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

MagicDOGE Profile

MagicDOGE’s genesis date was October 10th, 2021. MagicDOGE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 950,000,000,000,000 tokens. MagicDOGE’s official website is www.magicdoge.net. MagicDOGE’s official Twitter account is @magicdogetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagicDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MagicDOGE (MAGICDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MagicDOGE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MagicDOGE is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.magicdoge.net.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

