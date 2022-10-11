Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Stock Holdings Boosted by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,465,000 after buying an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,279,000 after acquiring an additional 269,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of MMP stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. 16,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,691. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Magellan Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The pipeline company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $788.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.73.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.