Lyell Wealth Management LP Sells 96 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP cut its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.4% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1,448.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,067,881,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.64. 22,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.44 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

