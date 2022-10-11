LunaGens (LUNG) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.87 Million

LunaGens (LUNG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. LunaGens has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $201,242.00 worth of LunaGens was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LunaGens has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. One LunaGens token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About LunaGens

LunaGens’ genesis date was May 22nd, 2022. LunaGens’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LunaGens is https://reddit.com/r/lunagens. LunaGens’ official website is www.lunagens.com. LunaGens’ official Twitter account is @lunagensoffcial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LunaGens

According to CryptoCompare, “LunaGens (LUNG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LunaGens has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LunaGens is 0.00186185 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $664,447.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lunagens.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunaGens directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunaGens should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunaGens using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

