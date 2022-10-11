LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,945.00

LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT) traded down 64.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. One LUNA DOGE TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LUNA DOGE TOKEN has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. LUNA DOGE TOKEN has a market capitalization of $45,056.81 and approximately $9,945.00 worth of LUNA DOGE TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LUNA DOGE TOKEN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

LUNA DOGE TOKEN Token Profile

LUNA DOGE TOKEN launched on December 31st, 2021. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @lunadogebsc_. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s official website is www.lunadoge.tech. LUNA DOGE TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@lunadogebsc. The Reddit community for LUNA DOGE TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/lunadogeglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LUNA DOGE TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNA DOGE TOKEN (LDT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. LUNA DOGE TOKEN has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of LUNA DOGE TOKEN is 0.00000449 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.lunadoge.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA DOGE TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA DOGE TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA DOGE TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LUNA DOGE TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LUNA DOGE TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.