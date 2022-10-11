LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.50.

LPL Financial Price Performance

LPL Financial stock traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.42. 50,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.51. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,761 shares of company stock worth $19,487,518 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,777,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,046,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,183,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after buying an additional 362,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,017,000 after purchasing an additional 329,899 shares during the period.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

