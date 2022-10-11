Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.14

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

