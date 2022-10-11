Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives $77.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOGI. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Logitech International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Logitech International to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Logitech International from CHF 72 to CHF 66 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Institutional Trading of Logitech International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOGI. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Logitech International Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $43.58 and a 52 week high of $91.13.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 26.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.0023 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

