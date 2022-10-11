Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,496. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
