Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $409.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,109,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,496. The company has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

