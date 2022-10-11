Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,727 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,071,954,000 after buying an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,966,746,000 after buying an additional 1,727,343 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,279.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 390,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.80. 15,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

