Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.1% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $410.41. The stock had a trading volume of 37,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $420.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.83.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

