Little Bunny Rocket (LBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $114,469.47

Little Bunny Rocket (LBR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Little Bunny Rocket has a total market cap of $114,469.47 and approximately $28,724.00 worth of Little Bunny Rocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Little Bunny Rocket has traded up 29.8% against the dollar. One Little Bunny Rocket token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Little Bunny Rocket Profile

Little Bunny Rocket (LBR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2021. Little Bunny Rocket’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 388,853,942,426,921 tokens. The official website for Little Bunny Rocket is www.littlebunnyrocket.com. Little Bunny Rocket’s official Twitter account is @l_bunnyrocket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Little Bunny Rocket

According to CryptoCompare, “Little Bunny Rocket (LBR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Little Bunny Rocket has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Little Bunny Rocket is 0 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $48.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.littlebunnyrocket.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Little Bunny Rocket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Little Bunny Rocket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Little Bunny Rocket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

