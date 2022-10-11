Liquidity Accelerator Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115,262.44 (LAT)

Liquidity Accelerator Token (LAT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Liquidity Accelerator Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquidity Accelerator Token has a market cap of $115,262.44 and $18,737.00 worth of Liquidity Accelerator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquidity Accelerator Token has traded 39.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003067 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034364 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Liquidity Accelerator Token Profile

Liquidity Accelerator Token launched on August 31st, 2021. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s total supply is 6,004,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,708 tokens. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidify. The official website for Liquidity Accelerator Token is liquidify.io. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s official Twitter account is @liquidifyio.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Accelerator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquidity Accelerator Token (LAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Liquidity Accelerator Token has a current supply of 6,004,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liquidity Accelerator Token is 0.12837089 USD and is down -14.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,649.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liquidify.io/.”

