Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Skylands Capital LLC

Skylands Capital LLC cut its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.17 and a 1-year high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 50.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $969.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

