Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

NYSE LEVI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 111,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.0% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,926,000 after buying an additional 19,182 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the period. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

