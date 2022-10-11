Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $306.41. 21,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,037. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.45. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $303.93 and a 1 year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

