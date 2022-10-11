Leavell Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 0.8% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Southern stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.04. 91,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,699. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

