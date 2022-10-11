Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth $123,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.53. 7,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,068. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

