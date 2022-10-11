Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,171. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $88.58 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $45,596.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock worth $851,018 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.