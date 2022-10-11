Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.09. 77,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,591,572. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.12 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

