Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $11.46 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $62.47. 8,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,078. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.