Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $10.06 Million Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,035 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter.

Get iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.32. 197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,577. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.77. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.