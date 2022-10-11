Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,799 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SCHD traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.94. 39,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,999. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.34 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.49.

