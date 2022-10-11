Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,223 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.2% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $15,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,335,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,220,000 after buying an additional 3,809,484 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,440,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,089,000 after buying an additional 74,249 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,060,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after acquiring an additional 302,933 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,199,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,410,000 after acquiring an additional 700,627 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,888. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08.

