Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 19,175 Shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,175 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5,740.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,294,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204,267 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 22.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,307,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,848,000 after buying an additional 416,629 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 100,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 58,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 192,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 27,086 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA INFL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,109. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $34.84.

