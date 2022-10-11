Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 115 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in General Dynamics by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 98,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen set a $260.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD traded up $4.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.15. 14,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,557. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.06 and a 200 day moving average of $228.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

