Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,525 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $46,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $1.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $228.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.03.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

